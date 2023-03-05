Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,838. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
