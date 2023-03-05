Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,838. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.