Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,007,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 399,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,330,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

