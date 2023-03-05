Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 227,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

