Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCAHW remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAHW. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

