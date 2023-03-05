Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

