Laqira Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.73 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $195,097.61 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

