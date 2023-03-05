Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $46.28. 344,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,744. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Legend Biotech

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

