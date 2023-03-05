Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt accounts for about 1.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

