LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Short Interest Update

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. 123,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,483. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

