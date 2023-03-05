Liquity (LQTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $120.28 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00009941 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $202.97 million and approximately $120.28 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,029,316 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

