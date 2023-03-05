Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Generac were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Trading Up 3.8 %

GNRC opened at $126.60 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.64.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

