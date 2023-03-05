Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RH worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $297.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,646,401. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

