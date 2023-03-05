Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

