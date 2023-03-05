Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $163.40 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

