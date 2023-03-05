Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average of $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.