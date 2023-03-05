Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

