Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $408.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.00.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.