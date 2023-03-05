Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,191 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,951 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $64.51 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,721 and sold 445,723 shares valued at $19,310,968. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

