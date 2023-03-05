London Co. of Virginia Has $10.62 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

