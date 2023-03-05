London Co. of Virginia Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.25% of Penske Automotive Group worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

