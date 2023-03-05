London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TG opened at $11.92 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

