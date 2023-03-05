London Co. of Virginia Sells 2,477 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.26% of Malibu Boats worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 381,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.27 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

