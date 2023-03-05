London Co. of Virginia Sells 2,537 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Corning by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Corning by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Corning by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

