London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $255.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

