Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
LBPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
