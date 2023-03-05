Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 6,335 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $45,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

