Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 90,000 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
HII opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $230.08.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
