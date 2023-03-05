Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $52.67 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,415 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $52,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Shares of ADI opened at $186.25 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.40 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

