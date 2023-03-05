Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 105,519 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.47% of Portland General Electric worth $57,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

POR stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.