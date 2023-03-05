Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 385,333 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,977,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.73% of Assurant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $126.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.71. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

