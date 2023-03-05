Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 17,216 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $50,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.69 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.96, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

