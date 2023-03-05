Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 423,580 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,580 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.47% of Eagle Materials worth $57,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $147.53 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $129.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

