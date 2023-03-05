Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 72,249 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,249 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $51,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 332.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $477.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

