Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 80,417 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,417 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $49,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIX opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

