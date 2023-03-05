Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 80,417 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $49,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $152.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.