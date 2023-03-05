Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $289.96 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

