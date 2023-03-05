Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

