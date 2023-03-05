MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Up 2.4 %

About MAG Silver

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.