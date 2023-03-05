MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.07 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and approximately $3,225.66 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

