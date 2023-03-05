Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,551.09

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and approximately $24,551.09 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00038307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00219294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001219 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,833.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.