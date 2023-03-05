Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.26% of Malibu Boats worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 212.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

