Mammoth Price Hits $0.0022 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $20,004.45 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00038178 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00219364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,397.72 or 1.00007162 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00218502 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,241.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

