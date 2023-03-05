Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of MPC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

