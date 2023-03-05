Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 278,082 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 278,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.49.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

