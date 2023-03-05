Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,334 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of KBR worth $50,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in KBR by 109.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of KBR by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $523,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

