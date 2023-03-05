Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10,918.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

