Marshall Wace LLP Sells 140,970 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $46,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

