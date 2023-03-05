Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. City State Bank grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.62. 246,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

