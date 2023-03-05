Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

