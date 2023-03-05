Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

